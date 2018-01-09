Rome

Magma under Apennines could cause big quakes

Source can generate earthquakes of 'significant magnitude'

Magma under Apennines could cause big quakes

Rome, January 9 - There is a magma source deep below the southern Apennines that could generate earthquakes of "significant magnitude", much more profound than those previously registered in the area, according to a study by the experts from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) and the University of Perugia and published in Science Advances.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti tra Italia e Germania

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti
tra Italia e Germania

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33