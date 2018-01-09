Magma under Apennines could cause big quakes

Rome
09/01/2018
Rome, January 9 - There is a magma source deep below the southern Apennines that could generate earthquakes of "significant magnitude", much more profound than those previously registered in the area, according to a study by the experts from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) and the University of Perugia and published in Science Advances.
