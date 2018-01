Watchdog OKs equal time, Vespa and Fazio safe (3)

Rome, January 9 - The parliamentary watchdog commission on State broadcaster RAI on Tuesday approved equal-time provisions for the march 4 general election campaign. Amendments from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) which aimed to bar popular talk show hosts Bruno Vespa and Fabio Fazio from covering the campaign were rejected. The M5S argued that, since both Vespa and Fazio are on multi-million-euro contracts as artists and not just plain journalists, they should be disqualified from covering the campaign. Despite filing the amendments, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio is set to be Vespa's first electoral guest tonight.