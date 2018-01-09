Parents of deceased disabled woman probed for abandonment

Bari
09/01/2018
Bari, January 9 - Prosecutors in Bari have opened a probe into the parents of a 31-year-old disabled woman who allegedly died from privation at her home in the seaside town of Polignano a Mare on January 6, it emerged on Tuesday. The parents are being investigated for abandonment of an incapacitated person, aggravated by death. Investigators say for years they allegedly refused support from social services for the woman, who was found to have been living in precarious conditions. An autopsy is to be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
di Piero Gaeta
Un tragico destino, come quello del padre
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Il fascino della cugina Marina
di Giuseppe Toscano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online