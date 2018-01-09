Parents of deceased disabled woman probed for abandonment

Bari, January 9 - Prosecutors in Bari have opened a probe into the parents of a 31-year-old disabled woman who allegedly died from privation at her home in the seaside town of Polignano a Mare on January 6, it emerged on Tuesday. The parents are being investigated for abandonment of an incapacitated person, aggravated by death. Investigators say for years they allegedly refused support from social services for the woman, who was found to have been living in precarious conditions. An autopsy is to be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.