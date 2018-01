Modigliani paintings shown in Genoa are 'fake' (2)

Genoa, January 9 - A number of paintings apparently by Amedeo Modigliani which were put on show at Genoa's Palazzo Ducale in March have been declared fake, qualified sources said Tuesday. The Palazzo Ducale has said that it was the "seriously injured party" in the case. Prosecutors seized 21 works in display in July following a complaint by Tuscan art expert Carlo Pepi. The curator of the exhibition, Rudy Chiappini, is among the people under investigation in relation to the case, the sources said. One of the drawings seized was original, the sources said.