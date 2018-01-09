Rome

Not all election promises achievable - Padoan (2)

Economy minister calls on parties to make credible proposals

Not all election promises achievable - Padoan (2)

Rome, January 9 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Tuesday warned voters that not all promises were achievable ahead of Italy's general election on March 4. "We are going into a period of electoral competition," Padoan said at a ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Italian Constitution. "Each party will try to win the biggest possible slice of support. "They will do so alluding to economic policy choices promising better benefits to their electorate. That is the nature of democracy. "It is the job of the electors to assess the various proposals and to remind themselves that not all promises are achievable. "It would be opportune for all the parties in the competition to make this job easier for the electors, formulating proposals that are measurable and, therefore, credible". On Monday Padoan blasted the centre-right coalition's election pledge to scrap the 2011 Fornero pension reform, saying this was a pillar of Italy's financial system.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti tra Italia e Germania

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti
tra Italia e Germania

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33