Hunziker and Favino join Baglioni's Sanremo team (2)

Rome, January 9 - Organizers announced Tuesday that Swiss-Italian actress-presenter Michelle Hunziker and actor Pierfrancesco Favino have joined Claudio Baglioni's Sanremo 2018 team. Singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni is the main presenter of Italy's longstanding and much-loved song festival-contest, which runs February 6-10 and will be aired by State broadcaster RAI.