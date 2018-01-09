'Realism and honesty needed' from candidates-Galantino

Rome

Rome, January 9 - A "start of honesty, realism and humility is needed from those seeking our vote" in upcoming general elections in Italy, the general secretary of the Italian bishops' conference, Monsignor Nunzio Galantino, has said. "The Italian people are able to tell those who are full of hot air from those who instead want to get the country up and running again," Galantino added. Italy is set to hold general elections on March 4.

