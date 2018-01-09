Unemployment down to 11%, youth jobless drops to 32.7% (4)

Rome, January 9 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 11% in November, down from 11.1% in October and the lowest level since September 2012, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the jobless rate was down one percentage point with respect to November 2016. It said 2,855,000 people were unemployed, 18,000 fewer than in October and 243,000 fewer than November 2016. ISTAT said the unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market dropped to 32.7% in November, down 1.3 percentage points on October and 7.2 points lower than in the same month in 2016. The agency said it was the lowest level since January 2012. It said the employment rate for young people in this age group was 17.7%, up 0.5 of a percentage point with respect to October and up 1.4 points compared to November 2016. ISTAT reported that 23.183 million people were in employment in Italy in November, an increase of 65,000 compared to October and of 345,000 with respect to the same month in 2016. The agency said it was the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. It said the employment rate for 15-64-year-olds was 58.4%, up 0.2 of a percentage point on October and 0.9 of a point on November 2016. The employment rate, unlike the absolute figure, is still below the maximum level, reached in 2008, when it was 0.5 of a point higher. ISTAT said the employment rate for women had reached an all-time high of 49.2%. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party, welcomed the data. "#Labour. In November the number of employed people reached the highest level in 40 years," Gentiloni said via Twitter. "And youth unemployment is down too. Better can be done and must be done. Commitment and seriousness are needed more than ever, certainly not a pinwheel of illusions". Italy is holding a general election on March 4