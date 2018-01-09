Record high temperatures in Rome and Palermo

Rome

Rome, January 9 - Temperatures in Rome and Palermo reached the highest levels for the season in 40 years, the Centro Epson Meteo said on Tuesday. Maximum temperature in the two cities stood at 19.6 and 24.1 degrees celsius respectively. Likewise, minimum temperatures were 17 and 18.8 degrees, the highest in 20 years. The unusual weather conditions were due to a flow of warm air combined with southerly winds, weathermen said. Temperatures are set to drop over the next few hours, they added.

