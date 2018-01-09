Rome

Berlusconi rules out Maroni being in new govt (2)

Lombardy governor announced not running for re-election Monday

Rome, January 9 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday ruled out the possibility that Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni will be part of the new national government if the centre right wins March's general election. Maroni announced Monday that he would not be standing for re-election in the northern region, which also votes for a new regional assembly on March 4. Matteo Salvini, the leader of Maroni's League party, echoed that line. "If you leave your post on the Lombardy region, which is worth more than many ministries, obviously you can't do anything else in politics," he said.

