Avalanche hits Sestriere building, Olympic village evacuated

Rome, January 9 - An avalanche hit an apartment building in the Alpine town of Sestriere, near Turin, late on Monday. No one was hurt. The authorities have evacuated 69 people, including several children, who have been put up in hotels, with the local council footing the bill. The building has been declared unfit for access. In addition, in the same town on Tuesday roughly 100 people were evacuated from the Olympic Village built for the 2006 Winter games and now hosting hotels and holiday residences after snow fell from a cornice and entered 30 rooms. There is a high avalanche alert in many parts of northern Italy after over two metres of snow fellow in the last 48 hours.

