Unemployment down to 11%, youth jobless drops to 32.7% (2)

Lowest since 2012

Rome, January 9 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 11% in November, down from 11.1% in October and the lowest level since September 2012, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the jobless rate was down one percentage point with respect to November 2016. It said 2,855,000 people were unemployed, 18,000 fewer than in October and 243,000 fewer than November 2016. ISTAT said the unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market dropped to 32.7% in November, down 1.3 percentage points on October and 7.2 points lower than in the same month in 2016. The agency said it was the lowest level since January 2012. It said the employment rate for young people in this age group was 17.7%, up 0.5 of a percentage point with respect to October and up 1.4 points compared to November 2016.

