Italian youth unemployment drops to 32.7% - ISTAT (2)

Rome, January 9 - ISTAT said Tuesday that the unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market dropped to 32.7% in November, down 1.3 percentage points on October and 7.2 points lower than in the same month in 2016. The agency said it was the lowest level since January 2012. It said the employment rate for young people in this age group was 17.7%, up 0.5 of a percentage point with respect to October and up 1.4 points compared to November 2016.