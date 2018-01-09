Rome

Some 23.18 mn in employment in Nov, highest since 1977 (2)

Rise of 345,000 people in work in one year

Some 23.18 mn in employment in Nov, highest since 1977 (2)

Rome, January 9 - ISTAT reported Tuesday that 23.183 million people were in employment in Italy in November, an increase of 65,000 compared to October and of 345,000 with respect to the same month in 2016. The agency said it was the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. It said the employment rate for 15-64-year-olds was 58.4%, up 0.2 of a percentage point on October and 0.9 of a point on November 2016. The employment rate, unlike the absolute figure, is still below the maximum level, reached in 2008, when it was 0.5 of a point higher. ISTAT said the employment rate for women had reached an all-time high of 49.2%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Blit Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Blitz Ros, arrestati anche due sindaci

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti tra Italia e Germania

Ndrangheta, 169 arresti
tra Italia e Germania

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33