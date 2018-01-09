Some 23.18 mn in employment in Nov, highest since 1977 (2)

Rome, January 9 - ISTAT reported Tuesday that 23.183 million people were in employment in Italy in November, an increase of 65,000 compared to October and of 345,000 with respect to the same month in 2016. The agency said it was the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. It said the employment rate for 15-64-year-olds was 58.4%, up 0.2 of a percentage point on October and 0.9 of a point on November 2016. The employment rate, unlike the absolute figure, is still below the maximum level, reached in 2008, when it was 0.5 of a point higher. ISTAT said the employment rate for women had reached an all-time high of 49.2%.