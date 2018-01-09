Huge 'Ndrangheta op nabs 169 in Italy and Germany (2)

Rome, January 9 - A huge operation led by the ROS unit of the Carabinieri police saw 169 arrests of people suspected of involvement in the 'Ndrangheta mafia in several Italian regions and in Germany on Tuesday, sources said. The operation stemmed from an investigation into the activities of the Farao-Marincola clan. The clan's infiltration of economic sectors allegedly allowed it to structure itself as 'criminal holding' conducting business worth millions of euros. Assets worth over 50 million euros were seized and two mayors in the province of Crotone, in the southern region of Calabria, were among the people arrested.