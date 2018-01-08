Beached whale carcass to be buried in Sardinia

Sorso
08/01/2018
Sorso, January 8 - A seven-tonne beached whale that died on Sardinia's Platamona beach will be buried in the industrial area of Sorso at the weekend, while its skeleton, which has already completely separated from its body, will go on display in an exhibition space still to be determined in the nearby area. Operations to move the massive whale carcass should begin as at the end of this week, sources said Monday. Sorso Mayor Giuseppe Morghen said the city government has already issued a call for tenders to choose a moving company to support the experts who will handle the whale carcass. That contract is expected to be awarded on Wednesday, he said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Il fascino della cugina Marina
di Giuseppe Toscano
Un tragico destino, come quello del padre
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Piero Gaeta
Auto contro muro, morta 19enne
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online