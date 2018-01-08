Beached whale carcass to be buried in Sardinia

Sorso, January 8 - A seven-tonne beached whale that died on Sardinia's Platamona beach will be buried in the industrial area of Sorso at the weekend, while its skeleton, which has already completely separated from its body, will go on display in an exhibition space still to be determined in the nearby area. Operations to move the massive whale carcass should begin as at the end of this week, sources said Monday. Sorso Mayor Giuseppe Morghen said the city government has already issued a call for tenders to choose a moving company to support the experts who will handle the whale carcass. That contract is expected to be awarded on Wednesday, he said.