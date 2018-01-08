Ferrero raises US Nestlé bar offer (4)

New York, January 8 - Ferrero of Italy and Hershey of the US have presented their final offers for Nestle's US chocolate bars, CNBC said Monday. Ferrero was said to be favoured because it had made a "more aggressive" bid, it said. The bids are said to be between 2 and 2.5 billion dollars. A decision is expected in a week's time. The Financial Times also said Monday that Ferrero was in pole position for the US Nestlé bars. It also said the private equity company Rhone Capital was in the running.