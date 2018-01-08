Rome council blasts 'speculation' over trash woes (3)

Rome

Rome, January 8 - City of Rome Environment Chief Pinuccia Montanari on Monday attacked the centre-left Democratic Party as a row over the capital's trash woes rumbled on. "Unlike (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi and the PD, we are not staging an election campaign but we are thinking of the interests of the people," Montanari, an member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) city executive, said on Facebook. "There is the suspicion that some want to speculate, economically and politically, on the skin on the citizens and propose fees that are not market rates". Earlier on Monday, Renzi blasted the M5S Rome executive for not sorting out the trash situation in the capital, saying it had refused offers of help from Emilia-Romagna and Abruzzo, regions governed by the PD. The Abruzzo regional government confirmed Monday evening it had not received any request for help from Rome city council or the municipal waste company AMA. It said it was "disconcerted" by the AMA CEO's claim that there had been a U-turn in plans to take trash from Emilia Romagna to Abruzzo.

