Cecilia Gasdia to be new Verona Arena chief

Verona, January 8 - Cecilia Gasdia will be the new superintendent of the Verona Arena foundation, sources said Monday. They said the soprano was the unanimous pick of the foundation's board, which met under Verona Mayor Federico Sboarina Monday. Gasdia, 57, a Verona native, has sung over 90 roles in a 30-year career. Since 2015 she has run Verona's Opera Academy.