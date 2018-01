Soccer: Lazio sign Caceres from Verona

Rome, January 8 - Lazio on Monday signed Uruguay and former Juventus defender Martin Caceres from Hellas Verona. Caceres, 30, who played for Juve from 2012 to 2016 and Southhampton in 2017 before joining Verona, has 75 Uruguay caps. He joined Lazio on a one-year contract, with an option for a one-year extension. "#BienvenidoMartin", Lazio said. The Romans have often looked exposed at the back recently, even in their 5-2 thumping of SPAL at the weekend.