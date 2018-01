Maroni confirms he is not running, backs Fontana

Milan, January 8 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni on Monday confirmed reports that he will not run for re-election on March 4, telling his regional executive that he is not standing for "personal reasons", sources said. He also backed fellow League member Attilio Fontana, the former mayor of Varese, as the candidate to take his place in the March 4 election. The League later acclaimed Fontana as candidate. "Now I will meet all our allies," Fontana said.