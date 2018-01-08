Rome

Agreement for four-way centre-right coalition

Centrist group to be part of alliance

Agreement for four-way centre-right coalition

Rome, January 8 - The leaders of the main centre-right parties agreed that they will run in a four-way alliance in the March 4 general election in a meeting Sunday at ex-premier's Silvio Berlusconi's home at Arcore, near Milan. This means that a group of centrists will also feature in the coalition, along with Berlusconi's Forza Italia, the League and the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, despite the reservations of League leader Matteo Salvini. FdI leader Giorgia Meloni also attended the meeting. The centre-right alliance is ahead in the polls. A meeting to thrash out a joint platform has been postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday, the League said Monday. This was due to organisational reasons, it said. The meeting will start at 11:00 on Wednesday, League House Whip Massimiliano Fedriga said.

