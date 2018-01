Maroni trial cd be put off for election

Milan, January 8 - The trial of Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni for bid-rigging in the 2015 Milan Expo is set to restart on Thursday but it may be adjourned until after the March 4 general election if Maroni asks, judicial sources said Monday. Maroni earlier on Monday confirmed reports he will not stand for re-election on March 4. Regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio are taking place the same day as the general election.