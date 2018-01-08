Rome

Spada indictment sought for journo attack (3)

Head-butted, broke nose of Daniele Piervincenzi

Spada indictment sought for journo attack (3)

Rome, January 8 - Rome prosecutors on Monday requested the indictment of Ostia crime family member Roberto Spada on charges of attacking a RAI reporter and a cameraman in the Roman coastal municipality on November 7. A request was also made for Spada's alleged accomplice, Ruben Nelson Alvez del Puerto. They are accused of bodily harm aggravated by mafia methods. Roberto Spada is being held for allegedly head-butting and breaking the nose of journalist Daniele Piervincenzi while being quizzed about the Spada clan's alleged support for the far-right CasaPound group, which scored an unexpectedly high 9% in recent elections in the Roman coastal municipality. Spada and del Puerto also allegedly attacked Piervincenzi's cameraman.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

Travolta e uccisa sulla 106

di Piero Gaeta

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Auto contro muro, morto 19enne

Auto contro muro, morta 19enne

di Giuseppe Palomba

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33