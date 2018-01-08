Spada indictment sought for journo attack (3)

Rome
08/01/2018
Rome, January 8 - Rome prosecutors on Monday requested the indictment of Ostia crime family member Roberto Spada on charges of attacking a RAI reporter and a cameraman in the Roman coastal municipality on November 7. A request was also made for Spada's alleged accomplice, Ruben Nelson Alvez del Puerto. They are accused of bodily harm aggravated by mafia methods. Roberto Spada is being held for allegedly head-butting and breaking the nose of journalist Daniele Piervincenzi while being quizzed about the Spada clan's alleged support for the far-right CasaPound group, which scored an unexpectedly high 9% in recent elections in the Roman coastal municipality. Spada and del Puerto also allegedly attacked Piervincenzi's cameraman.
