Maximum avalanche alert in Piedmont (3)

Turin
08/01/2018
Turin, January 8 - The avalanche alert in Piedmont has been raised to five on the European scale, the maximum, the regional environmental protection agency ARPA said Monday. The peak risk is forecast between tonight and tomorrow morning, it said. "Spontaneous, large avalanches are expected from sites that have not unloaded yet, ARPA said. The highest risk is in an area "from the Alpi Graie to the Pennine", it said. In the rest of the Alpine range the risk is grade four (strong), it said.
