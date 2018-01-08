Turin

Fassino probed in Turin Book Fair case (3)

Regional ex-culture chief Parigi already probed

Turin, January 8 - Former Turin mayor Piero Fassino is among those under investigation in a probe into the Turin Book Fair in which former regional culture chief Antonella Parigi is already probed, sources said Monday. The probe into Parigi relates to the organisation of the 2015 edition and the preparation of the tender for the 2016 edition, sources said. Fassino is a leading member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of ex-premier Matteo Renzi. He was Turin mayor between 2011 and 2016. "I am absolutely serene," Fassino said in a statement. "I have always operated in the interests of the City of Turin," he said.

