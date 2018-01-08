Cogne cut off by avalanche on road (3)

Aosta
08/01/2018
Aosta, January 8 - The Italian ski resort of Cogne was cut off Monday when an avalanche engulfed a nearby road. The avalanche fell onto the regional road that is the only way in and out of the famed resort. The Val d'Aosta resort is therefore isolated. Earlier Monday it was announced that the road to the other famous skit resort of Cervinia would be closed because of the risk of avalanches. Cervinia was also isolated last Thursday, for about 24 hours.
