M5S proposals would eliminate Vespa, Fazio from campaign (2)

Liuzzi presents possibilities to RAI commission

Rome, January 8 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) have presented two proposals that would stop two of State broadcaster RAI's most popular presenters, Bruno Vespa and Fabio Fazio, conducting shows on the political situation during the Italian general election campaign. Mirella Liuzzi, the minority rapporteur in the parliamentary commission overseeing RAI, suggested "eliminating news-entertainment programmes from the election campaign" or making campaign-related shows be presented by people working on journalist contracts. Vespa has frequently been accused of not being impartial in the past. Fazio hosted Premier Paolo Gentiloni, a member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on his show on Sunday.

