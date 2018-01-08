Review Piazza Navona Epiphany stalls - antitrust (3)

Rome, January 8 - Italy's antitrust authority on Monday called on Rome city council to revise the "criteria" by which it assigned stalls in the traditional Epiphany celebration in Rome's iconic Piazza Navona. The authority said the criteria did not meet competition rules. Therefore, it voiced the hope that there would be a "revision of the process of assigning the stalls". The authority, in particular, called for "a change in the duration of the licenses (nine years) and, for future editions, the adoption of non-discriminatory criteria, not based on the mere historic presence in the event". Rome city council recently did a U-turn and assigned a number of the stalls to a controversial family who have historically run them, the Tredicine family.