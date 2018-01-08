Rome

Review Piazza Navona Epiphany stalls - antitrust (3)

After U-turn on Tredicine family

Review Piazza Navona Epiphany stalls - antitrust (3)

Rome, January 8 - Italy's antitrust authority on Monday called on Rome city council to revise the "criteria" by which it assigned stalls in the traditional Epiphany celebration in Rome's iconic Piazza Navona. The authority said the criteria did not meet competition rules. Therefore, it voiced the hope that there would be a "revision of the process of assigning the stalls". The authority, in particular, called for "a change in the duration of the licenses (nine years) and, for future editions, the adoption of non-discriminatory criteria, not based on the mere historic presence in the event". Rome city council recently did a U-turn and assigned a number of the stalls to a controversial family who have historically run them, the Tredicine family.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Auto contro muro, morto 19enne

Auto contro muro, morta 19enne

di Giuseppe Palomba

Data alle fiamme l'auto della preside del "La Farina"

Data alle fiamme l'auto della preside del "La Farina"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33