Versace TV film not authorised - family (3)

Rome, January 8 - A new TV mini-series on Gianni Versace has not been authorised by the family, the fashion group said Monday. It said the Versace family had had no part in making the series and had not authorised the book it was partially based on. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace will be broadcast in the US on January 17 and in Italy on January 19. Gianni Versace was murdered outside his Miami beach home on July 15, 1997, aged 50. His sister Donatella took over the running over the fashion house.

