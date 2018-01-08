COBAS school strike illegitimate - watchdog (3)

Rome, January 8 - Italy's strike watchdog said Monday the grass-roots COBAS school union's strike call was against the law. It said it broke a rule requiring 15 days' notice. COBAS had also not tried to avert the strike by talks with the education ministry, it said. Today's strike by COBAS "does not comply with the law," the watchdog said. It said "this had already been reported to the trade union organisation on December 28 and January 3."