Rome

COBAS school strike illegitimate - watchdog (3)

Broke 15 days' notice rule

COBAS school strike illegitimate - watchdog (3)

Rome, January 8 - Italy's strike watchdog said Monday the grass-roots COBAS school union's strike call was against the law. It said it broke a rule requiring 15 days' notice. COBAS had also not tried to avert the strike by talks with the education ministry, it said. Today's strike by COBAS "does not comply with the law," the watchdog said. It said "this had already been reported to the trade union organisation on December 28 and January 3."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Auto contro muro, morto 19enne

Auto contro muro, morta 19enne

di Giuseppe Palomba

Data alle fiamme l'auto della preside del "La Farina"

Data alle fiamme l'auto della preside del "La Farina"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33