Contempt for weak, bullying, work of Satan - pope

Rome, January 8 - Pope Francis said Monday that the devil was behind bullying and other mistreatment of the weak. "How much evil there is, even in children, that they treat the weak in this way," the pope said during Mass at Casa Santa Marta, the residence where he lives inside the Vatican. "And today we see it constantly in our schools; the phenomenon of bullying, attacking the weak, because you're fat or foreign, or because you're black. "Attacking and attacking... Children and young people, too. "And when we realize we harbor within ourselves the desire to attack someone because they are weak, we have no doubt: It is the devil. "Because attacking the weak is the work of Satan".