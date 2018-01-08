Rome

Contempt for weak, bullying, work of Satan - pope

Francis laments phenomenon

Contempt for weak, bullying, work of Satan - pope

Rome, January 8 - Pope Francis said Monday that the devil was behind bullying and other mistreatment of the weak. "How much evil there is, even in children, that they treat the weak in this way," the pope said during Mass at Casa Santa Marta, the residence where he lives inside the Vatican. "And today we see it constantly in our schools; the phenomenon of bullying, attacking the weak, because you're fat or foreign, or because you're black. "Attacking and attacking... Children and young people, too. "And when we realize we harbor within ourselves the desire to attack someone because they are weak, we have no doubt: It is the devil. "Because attacking the weak is the work of Satan".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Auto contro muro, morto 19enne

Auto contro muro, morta 19enne

di Giuseppe Palomba

Data alle fiamme l'auto della preside del "La Farina"

Data alle fiamme l'auto della preside del "La Farina"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33