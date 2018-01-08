Scrapping Fornero law wd be 'grave error' - Padoan (3)

Brussels

Scrapping Fornero law wd be 'grave error' - Padoan

Pillar of financial system sustainability

Scrapping Fornero law wd be 'grave error' - Padoan

Brussels, January 8 - Scrapping a 2011 pension reform named after then labour minister Elsa Fornero would be a "very grave error", Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday. He said the law could be "corrected" but not abolished as the centre-right coalition led by ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi wants to do. "The Fornero reform is one of the pillars of the Italian pensions system and the sustainability of the country's financial system," Padoan said. In the economy minister's view, "corrections are naturally always possible". He went on, "like, for example, in the case of the latest budget law"," which, he said, "enabled us to mitigate the impact of the adjustment to the pension age".

