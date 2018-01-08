Aosta

Road to Cervinia closed amid avalanche alert (3)

Around 5,000 tourists stranded

Aosta, January 8 - The road to the Italian ski resort of Cervinia was closed due to avalanche risk on Monday. The road from Valtournenche to Cervinia is the only way to get to the famed resort. At the moment, around 5,000 people are staying in the resort below the Gran Becca mountain. This is the second time in five days that the Cervinia road has been closed because of heavy snow and avalanche risk. On Thursday the road was shut down for almost 24 hours, leaving 10,000 tourists stranded.

