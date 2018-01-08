23 hurt as school bus crashes near Mantua (4)

Mantua
08/01/2018
Mantua, January 8 - Twenty-three people were hurt when a school bus with 50 children on board veered off the road near Mantua Monday. The accident took place on the former Padana inferiore state highway between Castellucchio and Ospitaletto. According to early reports, none of those hurt was badly injured. All those hurt have been taken to the paediatric department of Mantua's Carlo Poma Hospital. The bus was carrying pupils from elementary and middle schools at Castelvecchio, who were coming home from school. According to early reports, the vehicle veered and ended up off the road because the driver had a bad turn, possibly due to a heart attack. The bus listed over onto its side.
