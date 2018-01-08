Soccer: Napoli, Juve win again

Rome, January 8 - Napoli and Juventus both won, against Verona and at Cagliari, to stay top of Serie A, one point apart, in the first round of games of the New Year. Napoli have 51 points and Juve 50, eight points ahead of Inter on 42, who drew against Fiorentina, and 10 clear of Lazio on 40 who thumped SPAL 5-2 with four goals by Italy striker Ciro Immobile. Roma lost 2-1 to Atalanta to drop to fifth, a point behind their city rivals, on 39 points.