Soccer: Napoli, Juve win again

Rome
08/01/2018
Rome, January 8 - Napoli and Juventus both won, against Verona and at Cagliari, to stay top of Serie A, one point apart, in the first round of games of the New Year. Napoli have 51 points and Juve 50, eight points ahead of Inter on 42, who drew against Fiorentina, and 10 clear of Lazio on 40 who thumped SPAL 5-2 with four goals by Italy striker Ciro Immobile. Roma lost 2-1 to Atalanta to drop to fifth, a point behind their city rivals, on 39 points.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Il fascino della cugina Marina
di Giuseppe Toscano
Un tragico destino, come quello del padre
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Auto contro muro, morta 19enne
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online