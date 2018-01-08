Milan

Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge (2)

Milan, January 8 - A Milan appeals court on Monday acquitted Giuseppe Orsi, the former president of defence and aerospace giant Finmeccanica, which has been renamed Leonardo, of charges related to alleged bribes paid in exchange for a 556-million-euro contract to sell 12 helicopters to the Indian government. Bruno Spagnolini, the former CEO of helicopters subsidiary AgustaWestland, was also cleared in the repeat of the appeals level trial. In December 2016 the supreme court of Cassation ordered a repeat of the appeals trial. The two had been sentenced to four years six months and four years respectively, for international corruption and fake invoicing in the case.

