Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge (2)

Milan
08/01/2018
Milan, January 8 - A Milan appeals court on Monday acquitted Giuseppe Orsi, the former president of defence and aerospace giant Finmeccanica, which has been renamed Leonardo, of charges related to alleged bribes paid in exchange for a 556-million-euro contract to sell 12 helicopters to the Indian government. Bruno Spagnolini, the former CEO of helicopters subsidiary AgustaWestland, was also cleared in the repeat of the appeals level trial. In December 2016 the supreme court of Cassation ordered a repeat of the appeals trial. The two had been sentenced to four years six months and four years respectively, for international corruption and fake invoicing in the case.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Il fascino della cugina Marina
di Giuseppe Toscano
Un tragico destino, come quello del padre
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Auto contro muro, morta 19enne
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online