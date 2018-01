IOM says 64 died in migrant-boat wreck (2)

Rome, January 8 - United Nations Migration Agency IOM said Monday that 64 people died in a migrant-boat wreck in the Mediterranean on Saturday. "64 migrants lost their life in the shipwreck occurred last Saturday," IOM spokesperson Flavio Di Giacomo said via the @fladig Twitter account. "According to testimonies gathered by @OIMItalia staff in Catania, the rubber dinghy, at the moment of the departure, was carrying 150 migrants. "Survivors are 86. 8 corpses recovered and probably 56 missing migrants".