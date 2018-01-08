Pope thanks Italy for migrant effort (2)

Vatican City
08/01/2018
Vatican City, January 8 - Pope Francis on Monday singled out Italy for praise for its efforts to help asylum seekers. "I wish to express special gratitude to Italy, which in recent years has shown a open, generous heart and has also offered positive examples of integration," the pope said. "My hope is the difficulties that the country has had in recent years, with the continuing consequences, do not lead to closures and exclusions".
