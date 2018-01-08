Vatican City

Migrants are people, don't feed fears - pope (3)

Vatican City, January 8 - Pope Francis on Monday called for an end to unfairly negative portrayals of asylum seekers. "Today there is much talk of migrants and migration, sometimes just to elicit old fears," the pope said. "Migrations have always existed. The story of salvation is essential the story of migration in the Judeo-Christian tradition. "We must not forget that freedom of movement, like the freedom to leave one's country and return to it, is among the fundamental rights of man. "So it is necessary to drop widespread rhetoric about the issue and start from the essential consideration that, above all, people are before us". The pope singled out Italy for praise for its efforts to help asylum seekers. "I wish to express special gratitude to Italy, which in recent years has shown a open, generous heart and has also offered positive examples of integration," the pope said. "My hope is the difficulties that the country has had in recent years, with the continuing consequences, do not lead to closures and exclusions".

