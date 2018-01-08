Vatican City

Pope repeats call for Jerusalem status quo (2)

Francis says avoid initiatives that could aggravate situation

Pope repeats call for Jerusalem status quo (2)

Vatican City, January 8 - Pope Francis repeated his call for the status quo be maintained with respect to Jerusalem during a meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican on Monday. "I direct a special thought to the Israelis and the Palestinians following the tensions of recent weeks," the Argentine pontiff said. He added that the Holy See, "in expressing pain for those who have lost their lives in the clashes, renews its pressing appeal to consider every initiative so that it avoids aggravating conflicting positions, and calls for a common commitment to respect the status quo of Jerusalem, a holy city for Christians, Jews and Muslims, with respect of the pertinent United Nations Resolutions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Auto contro muro, morto 19enne

Auto contro muro, morta 19enne

di Giuseppe Palomba

Beccato dopo aver rubato uno scooter, nei guai 22enne messinese

Beccato dopo aver rubato uno scooter, nei guai 22enne messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33