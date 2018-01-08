Pope repeats call for Jerusalem status quo (2)

Vatican City
08/01/2018
Vatican City, January 8 - Pope Francis repeated his call for the status quo be maintained with respect to Jerusalem during a meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican on Monday. "I direct a special thought to the Israelis and the Palestinians following the tensions of recent weeks," the Argentine pontiff said. He added that the Holy See, "in expressing pain for those who have lost their lives in the clashes, renews its pressing appeal to consider every initiative so that it avoids aggravating conflicting positions, and calls for a common commitment to respect the status quo of Jerusalem, a holy city for Christians, Jews and Muslims, with respect of the pertinent United Nations Resolutions".
