Lombardy Governor Maroni set not to run for re-election (2)

Milan, January 8 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni looks set to announce on Monday that he will not run for re-election in March's vote in the northern region. Matteo Salvini, the leader of Maroni's League party, said he was sorry about the decision, adding that a replacement candidate would be announced within hours. "If a person does a job well for five years, the hope is that they can do it well for another five," Salvini told Radio 1. "But when personal decisions are involved, I think the political sphere should take a step back". He added that former Varese mayor Attilio Fontana would be suitable to take Maroni's place.