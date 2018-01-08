Rome

Strike delays return to school for many

Protest against Council of State ruling

Strike delays return to school for many

Rome, January 8 - The return to school after the Christmas holidays for many Italian nursery and elementary school pupils was delayed due to a one strike by some teachers on Monday. The strike was called by a number of unions in protest by a ruling by the Council of State, Italy's top administrative court, excluding some groups of people from public teacher recruitment lists. The teachers are holding several rallies, including one outside the education ministry in Rome.

