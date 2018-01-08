Three offers for Alitalia - Calenda (2)

Rome, January 8 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Monday that the government was considering three offers for Alitalia, adding that a decision would be made within days. "Today we have three offers on the table," Calenda told Radio Capital. "What the (airline's) commissioners will do, at the end of this week or the start of the next, I imagine, is to say which of these offers is the best and, therefore, who it is possible to start exclusive negotiations with. "I have no preferences. It's a highly objective issue for me and the assessment will be made on the basis of the figures".