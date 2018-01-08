Rome

Three offers for Alitalia - Calenda (2)

Decision within days says industry minister

Three offers for Alitalia - Calenda (2)

Rome, January 8 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Monday that the government was considering three offers for Alitalia, adding that a decision would be made within days. "Today we have three offers on the table," Calenda told Radio Capital. "What the (airline's) commissioners will do, at the end of this week or the start of the next, I imagine, is to say which of these offers is the best and, therefore, who it is possible to start exclusive negotiations with. "I have no preferences. It's a highly objective issue for me and the assessment will be made on the basis of the figures".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il fascino della cugina Marina

Il fascino della cugina Marina

di Giuseppe Toscano

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

Un tragico destino, come quello del padre

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Vinti 30.000 euro al 10eLotto

Auto contro muro, morto 19enne

Auto contro muro, morta 19enne

di Giuseppe Palomba

Beccato dopo aver rubato uno scooter, nei guai 22enne messinese

Beccato dopo aver rubato uno scooter, nei guai 22enne messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33