Beached whale carcass to be buried in Sardinia

Sorso, January 5 - A seven-tonne beached whale that died on Sardinia's Platamona beach will be buried in the industrial area of Sorso, while its skeleton, which has already completely separated from its body, will go on display in an exhibition space still to be determined in the nearby area. Operations to move the massive whale carcass could begin as early as next week. Sorso Mayor Giuseppe Morghen said the city government has already issued a call for tenders to choose a moving company to support the experts who will handle the whale carcass. "By Wednesday we will know who will be awarded the contract and we can move forward," he said.

