Marina Ripa di Meana dies (4)

Rome, January 5 - Italian writer, actress, director, stylist and TV personality Marina Ripa Di Meana died after a long battle with cancer in her Tome home aged 76 on Friday. Born Maria Elide Punturieri on 21 October 1941 and previously known as Marina Lante della Rovere, she was probably best known for her first two autobiographical books, I miei primi quarant'anni (My First 40 years, 1984) and La più bella del reame (The Most Beautiful Woman in the Realm, 1988). They both became bestsellers and generated two successful movies with the same titles, both starring Carol Alt. She directed one feature film, Cattive ragazze (Bad Girls), in 1992. Ripa di Meana, who had had cancer for over 16 years, married an aristocrat, the Duke Alessandro Lante della Rovere, and had an actress daughter Lucia Lante della Rovere. She divorced and went on to marry another aristo, Count Carlo Ripa di Mena. Her witnesses included novelist Alberto Moravia. One of Ripa di Meana's most famous moments in the spotlight was when she posed nude for an anti-fur campaign in the 1990s.