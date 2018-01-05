Italian designers embrace purple in 2018

Rome, January 5 - Purple is the color of 2018, in shades ranging from the mystical to the transgressive, with a dash of the spiritual and mystical thrown in for good measure. The Pantone Color Institute named Ultra Violet its Color of the Year for 2018, and fashion designers have already picked up on the trend with a range of offerings in violet hues across a number of Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collections. Pantone's Ultra Violet, officially numbered 18-3838, is a deep grape hue that Pantone said is a "dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade". Purple gives a certain air of strength to those who wear it, without sacrificing femininity. Prince hailed the colour in his iconic 1984 song "Purple Rain", and it was also a favorite of Lady Di when she began wearing Versace. Purple's unique tone has the ability to transcend labels and render a look simultaneously elegant and contemporary. Combining purple with black results in a punk-chic mix, and adding denim can give it some additional glamour. In this year's Fall/Winter fashion collections, designers such as Alberta Ferretti, Gucci, Kenzo and Prada are all aiming to make a strong impact with shades of purple in everything from accessories to fur coats. Dolce & Gabbana are proposing a soft purple velvet in square-heeled pumps with pearls, buttons and embedded crystals. Marni has a form-fitting purple coat in a texturised fabric. Falabella by Stella McCartney has a mini-format high-style backpack in purple nylon. Gucci is offering a pencil skirt with its iconic buckle incorporated into the design. A prune-toned quilted purple leather graces a retro-styled bag by Blumarine. Moncler has a purple down jacket in a contrasting interior shade. Michael Kors is proposing a purple fur. The super-feminine handmade footwear label Simone Castelletti has a model of purple sandals named "Vittoria", whose violet colour is set off by a delicate strap and mirrored gold details. The most popular shades of purple to show up in fashion this year start with violet and veer towards Persian blue and amethyst, with delicate nuances of lavender and wisteria.