Rome

Rome's tourist carriages to lose horses

'We'll take animals off the streets' says councillor

Rome's tourist carriages to lose horses

Rome, January 5 - Rome council on Friday approved turning the city's famed 'botticelle' tourist carriages from horse-drawn to electric. "We will take horses off the streets", said the environmental sustainability councillor, Pinuccia Montanari. The carriage operators, know as 'vetturini', will be given the chance to turn their business permits into taxi licenses, she said. Animal rights activist have been campaigning to stop the botticelle for years, saying that horses suffer undue hardships on the Italian capital's cobbled stones. The move must now be approved by the council in full assembly.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

di Ivan Pugliese

Sanità, 428 nuove assunzioni

Sanità, 428 nuove assunzioni

La fuga dei nostri giovani e l’insopportabile “caro-voli”

La fuga dei nostri giovani e l’insopportabile “caro-voli”

di Lilly La Fauci

Vento forte crea disagi

Ancora vento nel Reggino, quattro i comuni più colpiti

Scoperti 63 falsi braccianti agricoli

Scoperti 63 falsi braccianti agricoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33