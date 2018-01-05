Rome's tourist carriages to lose horses

Rome, January 5 - Rome council on Friday approved turning the city's famed 'botticelle' tourist carriages from horse-drawn to electric. "We will take horses off the streets", said the environmental sustainability councillor, Pinuccia Montanari. The carriage operators, know as 'vetturini', will be given the chance to turn their business permits into taxi licenses, she said. Animal rights activist have been campaigning to stop the botticelle for years, saying that horses suffer undue hardships on the Italian capital's cobbled stones. The move must now be approved by the council in full assembly.