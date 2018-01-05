Marina Ripa di Meana dies (3)

Rome, January 5 - Italian writer, actress, director, stylist and TV personality Marina Ripa Di Meana died after a long battle with cancer in her Tome home aged 76 on Friday. Born Maria Elide Punturieri on 21 October 1941 and previously known as Marina Lante della Rovere, she was probably best known for her first two autobiographical books, I miei primi quarant'anni (My First 40 years, 1984) and La più bella del reame (The Most Beautiful Woman in the Realm, 1988). They both became bestsellers and generated two successful movies with the same titles, both starring Carol Alt. She directed one feature film, Cattive ragazze (Bad Girls), in 1992. Ripa di Meana had had cancer for over 16 years.