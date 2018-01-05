Rome

Army patrolling Rome's shopping streets for New Year sales

Backing up police

Army patrolling Rome's shopping streets for New Year sales

Rome, January 5 - The Italian army on Friday began patrolling Rome's main shopping streets after New Year sales opened. The operation is part of a two-year 'Safe Streets' operation that has seen soldiers back police in Italy's major cities. Plainclothes police men are also on duty during the sale, operating with the help of security cameras. Certain more sensitive areas of the Italian capital will be subjected to "specially sharp monitoring and surveillance" on the Epiphany holiday on Saturday when the Befana witch flies in to reward well-behaved children. These will include Piazza Navona and the Vatican.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

Detenuto in condizioni disumane, risarcito con 14.000 euro

di Ivan Pugliese

Sanità, 428 nuove assunzioni

Sanità, 428 nuove assunzioni

La fuga dei nostri giovani e l’insopportabile “caro-voli”

La fuga dei nostri giovani e l’insopportabile “caro-voli”

di Lilly La Fauci

Vento forte crea disagi

Ancora vento nel Reggino, quattro i comuni più colpiti

Scoperti 63 falsi braccianti agricoli

Scoperti 63 falsi braccianti agricoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33