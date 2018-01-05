Army patrolling Rome's shopping streets for New Year sales

Rome
05/01/2018
Rome, January 5 - The Italian army on Friday began patrolling Rome's main shopping streets after New Year sales opened. The operation is part of a two-year 'Safe Streets' operation that has seen soldiers back police in Italy's major cities. Plainclothes police men are also on duty during the sale, operating with the help of security cameras. Certain more sensitive areas of the Italian capital will be subjected to "specially sharp monitoring and surveillance" on the Epiphany holiday on Saturday when the Befana witch flies in to reward well-behaved children. These will include Piazza Navona and the Vatican.
